Image copyright CCA Image caption Glasgow's Centre for Contemporary Arts

Glasgow's Centre for Contemporary Arts has said the building will re-open on Saturday.

The venue, on Sauchiehall Street, has been shut since fire destroyed the nearby Glasgow School of Art in June.

The CCA claims it was told it could re-open last month, but Glasgow City Council denied ever setting a firm timetable.

The cafe-bar, book shop, and retail space will open on Saturday.

Exhibitions and performances will restart on Tuesday.

Last month, head of operations at CCA, Ailsa Nazir, told the BBC Scotland news website they may not have funding to keep going if they stayed closed for much longer.

CCA employs 35 people directly, with many more freelance technicians and designers on top of that.

Image copyright CCA Image caption The Saramago cafe bar has remained closed since the fire at the art school in June

The centre's cafe-bar - one of 17 businesses that rents out space, and which employs 45 people - has also been unable to trade since the fire.

Saramago will reopen on Saturday at 12:00, along with Aye-Aye Books, and the Welcome Home creative retail space.

Jonas Staal's exhibition, The Scottish-European Parliament, will reopen on Tuesday 23 October, when the events programme also restarts with Iglooghost.