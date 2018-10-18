Police charge second man over death of Kevin McGuire in Wishaw
- 18 October 2018
Police have charged a second man in connection with the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
Kevin McGuire, 51, was discovered critically injured outside his home in Morar Street, Wishaw, at about 00:30 on Sunday.
He died later from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court alongside a 26-year-old man charged on Wednesday.