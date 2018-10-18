Glasgow & West Scotland

Police charge second man over death of Kevin McGuire in Wishaw

  • 18 October 2018
Kevin McGuire died outside his home in Morar Street Image copyright Google/Police Scotland
Image caption Kevin McGuire's family say he was a "much-loved" and kind man

Police have charged a second man in connection with the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Kevin McGuire, 51, was discovered critically injured outside his home in Morar Street, Wishaw, at about 00:30 on Sunday.

He died later from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged and is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court alongside a 26-year-old man charged on Wednesday.

