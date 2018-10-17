Image copyright Google/Police Scotland Image caption Kevin McGuire's family say he was a "much-loved" and kind man

Detectives have arrested two men in connection with the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

Kevin McGuire, 51, was discovered critically injured outside his home in Morar Street, Wishaw, at about 00:30 on Sunday.

Mr McGuire later died from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital.

Police confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. A 30-year-old has been arrested and inquiries are continuing.

The 26-year-old is due to appear before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Earlier, Mr McGuire's family paid tribute to him.

A statement read: "Kevin was a much loved son, brother, dad and partner who was a kind man who would help anybody in anyway he could.

"Kevin was thought of highly by his work colleagues and customers and he will be missed."