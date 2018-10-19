Image caption The west gable of the Mackintosh Building showing the specially-designed restraint system over the library tower

Following last weekend's harsh weather conditions, the west gable of the Mackintosh building has been stabilised.

The team from Reigart Construction, SGB and Mabey Total Solutions have now completed this stage of the work.

This included the installation of the retention scaffolding on the north-west corner of the building.

A specially-designed restraint system over the library tower on the south-west corner was also erected.

Construction of a protective passageway on the west side of Scott Street was also completed.

It was created as an additional level of protection for the fire exit from the CCA arts venue.

The work on the west gable had been scheduled to be completed by 14 October, but was delayed due to high winds throughout the previous week.

'Challenging time'

Muriel Gray, Chair of the Board of Governors of The Glasgow School of Art, said: "This has been a challenging time for all the residents and businesses who have been affected by the fire in the Mackintosh Building.

"We are truly sorry for the impact it has had and want to thank everyone for their patience."

She added: "We also want to say a big thank you to all the people who have been working seven days a week since July for their commitment to get the work completed, and in particular for pulling out the stops over the last few days so that the businesses which continue to be affected by the fire can get back into their premises.

"We hope that the CCA and all the organisations based in the building - the cultural tenants, shops and cafés - as well as Bagel Mania and News 4U will be able to reopen as soon as this weekend."