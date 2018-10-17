Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Dylan Nisbet was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow

A teenager who raped a 23-year-old woman while she slept has been jailed for five years.

Dylan Nisbet, 19, of Motherwell, was convicted of the rape at the High Court in Glasgow in August.

His victim was a stranger to him when he sexually assaulted her after a 21st birthday party on 20 May last year.

Witnesses described the woman as "hysterical and crying," and one said her terrified screams were like something out of a horror movie.

Sentencing Nisbet the judge, Lord Mulholland, told him: "You were found guilty by a jury of raping a young woman whom you had not met before that night.

"A young woman who had not shown you any interest whatsoever, a young woman who was asleep and you took advantage of this situation to have sexual intercourse with her."

Nisbet was placed on the sex offenders register.

'Absolute lie'

The woman told prosecutor Shanti Maguire that she woke up after the party in Newarthill, North Lanarkshire, to find Nisbet having sex with her and shouted at him to get out of the room.

She told the court: "This is the worst thing that has ever happened to me."

Nisbet claimed that they had consensual sex, but when this suggestion was put to his victim she stated: "That is an absolute lie."

The teenager was cleared of raping a 15-year-old girl in parkland at the rear of Dalriada Crescent, Motherwell, on 9 June last year.

The charge against him was found not proven.

Defence QC Derek Ogg said that Nisbet had been assessed as a low risk of re-offending.