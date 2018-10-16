Image copyright Google Image caption The Boathouse hotel and restaurant in Kilsyth

Liquidators to a restaurant business which has closed its doors have said its problems illustrate pressures on the sector.

The Boathouse hotel and restaurant in Kilsyth has closed with immediate effect after 10 years in business.

Business advisers French Duncan said the number of restaurants in Scotland that have failed has almost quadrupled over the past decade.

They said rent, rates and rising staff costs were behind the trend.

As a result of the Boathouse closure, 36 jobs have been lost.

Eileen Blackburn, head of restructuring and debt advisory at French Duncan, said: "The closure of the Boathouse is indicative of wider financial difficulties facing the casual dining sector which is currently encountering unprecedented issues which are resulting in failure for a growing number of operators.

A number of high-profile restaurant chains have also suffered due to these difficulties within the industry.

This year, there have been many partial or substantial closures, including Gaucho, the burger group Byron, Jamie's Italian restaurants, the Strada Italian restaurant chain, Carluccio's, and Prezzo.

'Outmoded model'

Analysis by French Duncan shows that annual restaurant failures have risen from 19 in 2007, to 73 in 2017. The figure for the first six months of this year is already 76, three more than the whole of last year.

Eileen Blackburn stated: "These figures highlight the difficulties that the restaurant sector in general, and specifically in Scotland, is experiencing. The High Street is in trouble and the dining sector is encountering unprecedented issues which are resulting in failure for a growing number of operators.

"There is an issue with over-capacity in the sector, and with rising costs resulting in many restaurants simply being unable to continue to operate. Some Scottish operators may also be operating on a model that is now outmoded."

She added: "To compensate many restaurants have become slaves to the discount voucher market which can be a useful tool in the short term but can lead to a permanent lowering in revenue as savvy consumers shop around for the next deal rather than build long-term consumer loyalty.

Vouchers can lead to a vicious circle of voucher dependence, lower income, and reduced profitability and, ultimately, closure."