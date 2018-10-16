Image copyright Google Image caption Mr McGuire was discovered bleeding heavily outside his house in Morar Street, Wishaw

A man who was murdered outside his home was the victim of a targeted knife attack.

Detectives said Kevin McGuire was assaulted by two men about 00:30 on Sunday in Morar Street, Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

The suspects escaped in a black Nissan X-Trail which had been driven into the street by a third man.

Mr McGuire, 51, sustained multiple stab wounds and later died from his injuries in Wishaw General Hospital.

'Violent attack'

Police Scotland are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

Det Insp Carol Craig, of the force's major investigation team, said: "This was a violent attack which cost Mr McGuire his life.

"This does not appear to be a random incident and I am content that Mr McGuire was the intended victim and this was indeed a targeted attack.

"Nonetheless I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and has any information that will help us identify the group of men responsible."