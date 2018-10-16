Image copyright BEAR Scotland Image caption Teams have been working to carry out repairs to the debris fences above the A83

The Old Military Road at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll has reopened after being closed overnight.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused a series of landslips last week which forced the closure of both the A83 and the Old Military Road.

BEAR Scotland said the A83 remains closed while expert teams continue to work on the slopes above it.

Experts will carry out a detailed assessment of the repairs later and consider weather forecasts.

A decision will then be taken on Tuesday afternoon as to whether to keep the Old Military Road open overnight.

A convoy system was in operation during Monday on the Old Military Road ahead of a precautionary overnight closure from 18:00.

Eddie Ross, the firm's north west manager, said: "The geotechnical inspection this morning has allowed us to reopen the Old Military Road through the Rest and Be Thankful, providing an alternative diversion route with improved journey times for road users in and out of Argyll.

"We ask road users to please drive safely during the convoy through the Old Military Route and adhere to the speed limit which is in place for everyone's safety while the repairs above the A83 carriageway continue.

"Safety remains our top priority, and we'll review the progress of the repairs today alongside the forecast weather conditions overnight tonight before any decision is made about keeping the local diversion route open throughout the night."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drone shots reveal scale of landslides on A83 (Footage courtesy of Geo-rope)

Mr Ross said the situation will be continually monitored and it is hoped the improving weather forecast will enable the A83 to reopen as soon as possible.

He added: "As ever, we thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we're doing everything we can to address the multiple landslips at the Rest and Be Thankful as quickly and safely as we can.

"We remind road users that Argyll remains open for business, and rest assured we're doing everything possible to ensure the A83 opens as soon as it is safe to do so."

Image copyright Aileen Clarke Image caption The Rest and Be Thankful has been closed since last Tuesday

The Rest and Be Thankful has been closed since Tuesday, when around 2,500 tonnes of material came down the slope above the A83 during heavy rain.

The following day a helicopter was used to carry out an aerial assessment of the hillside and three large boulders were identified as a potential safety risk.

Work was carried out to make them safe but on Friday Storm Callum brought heavy rain to the area.

The conditions caused fresh landslips and a further 500 tonnes of debris reached the catch fences above the carriageway.

BEAR Scotland said clear-up and repair work was carried out over the weekend, while motorists were diverted via the A85 at Dalmally.