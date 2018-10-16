Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Stobcross Street, near to Finnieston Street

A man is critically ill after he was struck by an articulated lorry at a busy junction.

Police said the accident happened near the SSE Hydro at around 09:00 on Monday in Finnieston, Glasgow.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was knocked down on Stobcross Street, near to Finnieston Street, by a DAF vehicle.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries. The 54-year-old lorry driver was uninjured.

Chief Insp Darren Faulds said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in the area prior to the crash.

"It's a busy junction, especially at this time of the morning, and so would ask that anyone who saw the incident but who has not yet come forward, contact police."