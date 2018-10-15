Image caption Margaret Fleming was reported missing in October 2016

A police officer claimed a man accused of killing missing Margaret Fleming told him: "This is going to end up in a murder charge."

PC Jonathan Gilmour was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and 58-year-old Avril Jones.

They deny murdering Margaret at either the home they shared in Inverkip or elsewhere in Scotland.

They are accused of killing her by means unknown between 18 December, 1999 and 5 January, 2000, when she was 19.

Mr Cairney and Ms Jones also deny claiming £182,000 in benefits fraud by pretending she was alive.

PC Gilmour told the High Court in Glasgow that he was asked to investigate Margaret's disappearance on October 28, 2016, after a social worker had been unable to contact Margaret and raised concerns.

He said he visited Seacroft - the house in Inverkip where Margaret was said to be living - with a colleague.

'Irate and angry'

Prosecutor Iain McSporran QC asked the officer: "Did you say why you were there?" and he replied: "There was concern for the female and I was told she had not been seen for some time - 18 years was what I was told."

The police officer told the jury that the door was answered by Jones who claimed that Margaret and Mr Cairney were out. He said that when Mr Cairney joined them he said they had been to Wemyss Bay.

PC Gilmour told the jury that Mr Cairney claimed that Margaret had been scared by the police presence and run off.

He said that as they questioned the pair, Mr Cairney became more and more irate and angry.

PC Gilmour said: "He became increasingly agitated about our presence. He said you know where this is going don't you, Avril? This is going to end up in a murder charge."

It was suggested by defence QC Thomas Ross, defending Mr Cairney, that he never said this.

The jury heard that items allegedly belonging to Margaret were found in Seacroft.

DNA profile

These were a tartan jumper found in a cupboard in the hall, a blue t-shirt found in a room upstairs which was filled with clutter, some socks and a toy penguin, which Jones said was Margaret's favourite toy.

Mr McSporran asked the police officer: "What did Avril Jones say when you took the socks away?" and he replied: "She said: 'No, I don't have any socks."

The prosecutor asked: "Did you challenge her about this?" and he replied: "She said that they shared pairs of socks."

PC Gilmour told the court that they found no toothbrush or hairbrush and no underwear and there were no photographs of Margaret in the house.

He told the jury that in the early stages of a missing person investigation it is normal to ask for personal effects in order to obtain a DNA profile from them.

He said he also asked to see Margaret's birth certificate.

PC Gilmour was asked by defence QC Ian Duguid, representing Jones: "Avril Jones was agitated when you suggested she was making up Margaret Fleming. Was there such a discussion?" and he replied: "No."

Mr Duguid then said: "Did you not say does she really exist?" and PC Gilmour told him: "No, she produced a birth certificate."

The trial before Lord Matthews continues.