Man, 52, dies after fight outside house in Wishaw
- 15 October 2018
A man has died in hospital after a disturbance in a Lanarkshire street.
The 52-year-old was seriously hurt in a fight outside a house in Morar Street at about 00:30 on Sunday. He died later in Wishaw General Hospital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A post-mortem will take place to establish the cause of death which at this time police are treating as suspicious."
Officers were in attendance at nearby Greenhead Road as part of the inquiry.