The Old Military Road at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll has reopened after a series of landslides last week.

Heavy rain and strong winds caused the landslips which forced the closure of both the A83 and the Old Military Road.

BEAR Scotland said the A83 remains closed while expert teams continue to work on the slopes above it.

The Old Military Road will stay open until 18:00 and will be reassessed on Tuesday morning, according to the roads maintenance company.

Eddie Ross, the firm's north west manager, said it was the first step towards the full reopening of the Old Military Road, and ultimately the A83.

"Safety of motorists and our workforce is always a priority and given the forecast rain for Tuesday a cautious approach is being taken," he said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation on the hillside and it is hoped that given the generally improving weather forecast this week that good progress can be made in the full recovery of the A83.

"As ever, we thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we're doing everything we can to address the multiple landslips at the Rest and Be Thankful as quickly and safely as we can.

"We remind road users that Argyll remains open for business, and rest assured we're doing everything possible to ensure the A83 opens as soon as it is safe to do so."

Both roads have been closed since Tuesday, when around 2,500 tonnes of material came down the slope above the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful during heavy rain.

The following day a helicopter was used to carry out an aerial assessment of the hillside and three large boulders were identified as a potential safety risk.

Work was carried out to make them safe but there were further landslips on Friday morning, as Storm Callum brought heavy rain to the area.

BEAR Scotland said clear-up and repair work was carried out over the weekend, while motorists were diverted via the A85 at Dalmally.