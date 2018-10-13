Image copyright Twitter/@divadnoodlum Image caption Thieves used a digger to remove the ATM from the wall of the newsagent before leaving the scene in a silver Kia Sorrento

Police have recovered a car which was "modified" by thieves to steal an ATM from a newsagent in South Lanarkshire.

Four people wearing balaclavas made off in a silver Kia Sorrento after using a digger to remove the ATM from the wall of the shop in Main Street, Forth, shortly after 04:00 on Friday.

The car, which had been modified to fit the ATM, was later recovered in the Carnwath area.

The cash machine is believed to have contained a five-figure sum.

Police said the shop involved, Bobby's Newsagents, was extensively damaged during the raid.

Dashcam appeal

Det Sgt Erin Renwick, from Wishaw, CID said: "We are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Forth, in the early hours of Friday morning and may have seen or heard anything at all suspicious to please get in touch.

"We would also ask any motorists with dashcams who were travelling between the Forth and Carnwath areas to check in case they have captured any footage which could be of significance to the investigation.

"The silver Kia Sorrenta was very obviously modified and we would appeal to anyone who noticed this vehicle to get in touch."