Police called to Glasgow Science Centre tower incident
- 13 October 2018
Police were called to the Glasgow Science Centre following reports that a man was planning to climb up the outside of the tower.
It is understood to have been a stunt, following a post made by a man on social media.
A crowd of onlookers were gathered at the base of the tower which is on the banks of the River Clyde.
Police have since put up barriers around the base of the tower steps.