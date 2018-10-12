Image caption Glasgow Sheriff Court heard both women were left badly traumatised after their ordeals.

Two men who carried out robberies targeting lone women store workers in North Lanarkshire have been jailed.

James McDowell and Robert Donnelly initially struck at the Wee 10 O' Clock Shop in Shotts last December and escaped with more than £7,000.

A fortnight later the pair targeted the 10 O' Clock Shop in nearby Wishaw and made off with £1,000.

Judge Lord Matthews jailed McDowell for seven years and Donnelly for five years and three months.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard both women were left badly traumatised by their ordeals.

'Flashbacks'

Lord Matthews told the pair: "People who work in shops perform a valuable service in the community and must be protected by the courts."

The woman worker in the first robbery was closing up when McDowell and Donnelly, who were both masked and armed with metal bars, entered the shop.

The woman was told at one point: "This bar is going round your head."

The pair escaped from the newsagent with cash as well as cigarettes.

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said the victim has since left her job and refuses to go back to the area.

He added: "She suffers flashbacks, panic attacks and sleeplessness."

Previous convictions

The woman in the second raid was at work alone when McDowell and Donnelly came in yelling: "Where's the money? Where's the safe?"

They then escaped with £1,000.

The court heard the woman had to take a month off work as a result.

Mr Borthwick said McDowell had previously been sentenced to nine years for attempted murder.

Donnelly was previously jailed up for class A drug supply in 2007.