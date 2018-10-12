Digger used in Forth newsagent ATM ram-raid
- 12 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Thieves have used a digger to steal an ATM from a newsagent in a South Lanarkshire village.
Police were called at 04:10 on Friday after the cash machine was pulled from the wall of the shop on Main Street, Forth.
The road remained taped off and diversions were in place as damage to the building was assessed.
Police confirmed council building control staff were attending to ensure the safety of the property.
A digger used in the raid remained at the scene as the ATM was taken away in a car.