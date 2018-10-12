Image copyright Twitter/@divadnoodlum Image caption An ATM was stolen from a newsagent in Forth

Thieves have used a digger to steal an ATM from a newsagent in a South Lanarkshire village.

Police were called at 04:10 on Friday after the cash machine was pulled from the wall of the shop on Main Street, Forth.

The road remained taped off and diversions were in place as damage to the building was assessed.

Police confirmed council building control staff were attending to ensure the safety of the property.

A digger used in the raid remained at the scene as the ATM was taken away in a car.