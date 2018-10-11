Image copyright Google Image caption Cameron Donaldson died eight days after the accident on Edinburgh Road

A man who was injured following a road crash in Glasgow has died in hospital from his injuries.

Cameron Donaldson, 20, from Easterhouse, was a rear passenger in a Vauxhall Meriva when the driver lost control on Edinburgh Road.

The vehicle had earlier been pursued by police but officers had been stood down before the incident, which happened about 01:30 on 1 October.

Mr Donaldson died in the city's Royal Infirmary on Tuesday.

'Infectious smile'

His mum Caroline Kelly paid a moving tribute to her son.

She said: "Cammy was a fun-loving, caring boy with such an infectious smile.

"He was loved by all his family and friends from both his home town and London. No one ever had a bad word to say about him.

"My heart is broken and he will be very sadly missed by everyone. Goodnight my boy, I'll love you always and forever."

A 27 year-old woman, who was also a passenger, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) where staff described her condition as stable.

Pirc referral

Police said the driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, made off after the crash and was traced a short time later.

He was also taken to the QEUH where his condition was described as serious.

The accident happened near the junction with Swinton Road.

The man was later arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

Police Scotland also confirmed the incident has been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc).