Firefighters tackle blaze in derelict Maryhill pub
- 11 October 2018
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a derelict pub in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.
The fire, in the three-storey Maryhill Tavern, was reported just before 21:00 on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews had now left the building.
The road was initially closed but has since reopened. However, there is traffic congestion in the area.