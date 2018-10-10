Image caption The Rock posted this picture on his Instagram account, with the title FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW

Glasgow City Council has revealed which roads will be closed when filming starts on a major new movie later this month.

A crew of 200 from a secondary filming unit will be in the city between 24 and 28 October.

The Universal Pictures movie is understood to be a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, which has a working title of Hobbs & Shaw.

Filming has already been taking place in London.

Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, and Idris Elba. It also features Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Scenes for the film will be shot at the following locations on the following days:

Wednesday 24 October - John Street, George Street, Cochrane Street, Ingram Street

Thursday 25 October - John Street, George Street, Cochrane Street, Ingram Street

Friday 26 October - Junction of South Frederick Street, George Square and Cochrane Street

Saturday 27 October - Under M8 and footbridge

Sunday 28 October - From Montrose Street to West Campbell Street

Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Council officers are working closely with the production to make sure that filming goes as smoothly as possible while minimising any impact on the daily life of residents and businesses.

"This will be a spectacular production that showcases Glasgow as a fantastic filming location."

Glasgow was used as a filming location for Fast and Furious 6 in 2012, but none of the stars came to the city.