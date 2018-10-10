Image caption Caroline Nelson died following a collision near Helensburgh

A woman who died following a car crash near Helensburgh on Monday has been named as Caroline Nelson.

She was fatally injured when her Vauxhall Meriva was in collision with a Volkswagen Tiguan on the A818 at Daligan at about 09:10 on Monday.

The 45-year-old teacher from Arrochar, Argyll and Bute, was declared dead at the scene.

She had recently finished a course of radiotherapy, after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Two people in the Tiguan, a 71-year-old man and a woman, 70, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Cancer treatment

Ms Nelson, who worked at Parklands School in Helensburgh, had been sharing the journey of her cancer treatment on Facebook.

The special needs teacher, who attended Glasgow School of Art, had also been raising money for cancer charity Macmillan.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

Sgt Paul MacPherson said: "Although a number of people stopped to assist at the time, I am still keen to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed the crash, or indeed who saw the cars on the road prior to it happening."