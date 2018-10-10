Image copyright RNLI/Stephen Lawson Image caption The RNLI lifeboat at Oban

An RNLI lifeboat was dispatched from Oban on Tuesday night after a powerful head torch was mistaken for a distress flare.

The Coastguard had issued a "Pan Pan" emergency alert to all vessels in the area after the reported sighting.

But it was found to be light from a powerful head torch belonging to walkers, who were staying in a bothy at Inninmore Bay.

It was decided the incident was a false alarm with good intent.

The alert was raised when a local boat crew reported seeing what they thought was a distress signal in driving rain conditions at the south end of the Sound of Mull at 20:19.

Safe and well

The volunteer crew of Oban lifeboat, "Mora Edith MacDonald", were dispatched to investigate.

Two local vessels also headed to the scene, and reported seeing a white light on the Morvern shoreline, just south of the entrance to Loch Aline.

The lifeboat landed two crew on the shore, and they found that four men staying at the isolated bothy were safe and well.

One of the men had been using a powerful head torch.

RNLI deputy coxswain James Hardie said: "Thanks again to the local vessels for reporting the incident, which could easily have been something more serious."