Image copyright The Moira Fund Image caption Moira Jones was murdered in Queen's Park, Glasgow, on May 28, 2008

The family of murder victim Moira Jones will celebrate her life later this month by staging a charity run in the park where she was killed.

Hundreds of runners will take part in the 5k event in Queen's Park, Glasgow on Sunday 28 October.

This year's event is particularly poignant as it is the 10th anniversary of the sales executive's murder.

Ms Jones' killer, Marek Harcar, was later jailed for life after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

In the months that followed, her parents, Bea and Hu, and brother Grant set up a charity to help people bereaved through violence.

Since then The Moira Fund has provided more than £200,000 of grants to over 900 families across the UK.

Image copyright The Moira Fund Image caption Former Lord Advocate Dame Elish Angiolini QC (left) and Elaine C Smith (right) with Bea and Hu Jones at a previous Moira Run

The donations are designed to cover everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court.

The Moira Run has been the charity's stand-out event since 2014 when 300 people took part.

Bea Jones said: "That day, in Queen's Park, I was made to feel that everyone had known Moira, that everyone understood the depth of our loss and that they were all batting for us, Moira's family, and for The Moira Fund.

"There was fun and games, laughter and tears in the pouring rain. It was all very emotional, and also very comforting."

Since then the event has grown and it has become a regular fixture in the city's running calendar.

Image copyright The Moira Fund Image caption Every participant in the Moira Run gets a medal

Ms Jones, 40, had lived in Glasgow for five years but was originally from Weston in Staffordshire.

On 28 May, 2008 she was returning to her flat on Queen's Drive when she was abducted by Harcar.

She was then forced into Queen's Park where she was raped and beaten to death.

The Slovakian national was jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.

Bea Jones said the charity's fifth annual run would have added significance.

The retired teacher said: "This year it does mean more than ever.

"This year which should have seen the celebration of Moira's 50th birthday has instead brought the 10th anniversary of Moira's murder. It has been so difficult."

Image copyright The Moira Fund Image caption The Moira Fund organise the 5k run in Queen's Park every October

She added the announcement in April that a Scottish Homicide Service was to be established had been a hugely positive development.

And she will draw comfort from the hundreds of runners, volunteers and spectators who will gather in Queen's Park later this month.

Places are still available for the event, which starts at 10:30, and participants can sign up through the Moira Fund website.

Bea Jones said: "I am really looking forward to 'my medicine', the positivity that Moira's Run will bring me, the warmth that touches me with every medal I present."