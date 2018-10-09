Boy, 17, arrested after death of Irvine teenager Grace Handling
- 9 October 2018
A teenager has been arrested and charged with drug offences after the death of Ayrshire teenager Grace Handling.
The 13-year-old died in June after taking ecstasy at a house in Irvine.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged drugs offences following the death of a 13-year-old girl in Irvine."
He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.