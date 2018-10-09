Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jennifer Morgan was found with stab wounds outside her home

A man who was awaiting trial for the murder of his partner in East Dunbartonshire has died in custody.

Hugh Baird allegedly killed 33-year-old Jennifer Morgan, on 18 April in Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch.

It was alleged Mr Baird, of Maryhill, waited outside Ms Morgan's house in a car before following her inside and repeatedly stabbing her with a knife.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed the death of Mr Baird, 40, who was on remand at HMP Barlinnie.

An SPS spokesman said: "Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course."