Image caption Lisa Fleming was killed in the head-on smash

An uninsured driver who killed a newlywed mother after overtaking on a blind bend has been jailed for more than four years.

Thomas Canning, 22, from Clynder, previously admitted causing the death of Lisa Fleming, 32, by dangerous driving on the B833 in Rosneath.

The head-on crash happened on 31 July last year, just two months after Ms Fleming's wedding.

The victim had been returning to Rosneath in her Vauxhall Corsa.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Ms Fleming had texted her husband at 16:50 to say she was heading home from a shopping trip.

But at 18:16 she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at the side of Rosneath Road.

'Lethal combination'

The judge Lord Mulholland jailed Canning, who only obtained a driving licence 22 months before the crash, for four-and-a-half years.

The chef was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

Lord Mulholland told him: "You drove your vehicle too fast and you overtook when it was unsafe to do so at a point you where you were unable to see oncoming traffic.

"This lethal combination turned your vehicle in to a weapon which you lost control of.

"She had no time to react, your driving was appalling and to compound the tragedy, you were uninsured which indicates to me a casual attitude to the road traffic laws."

He said he had read the "heartbreaking" victim impact statements from Ms Fleming's family.

The judge added: "You have visited upon them a life sentence of grief and loss".

Temporary insurance

The court heard Ms Fleming had a young daughter with her husband and a son from a previous relationship.

Prosecutor Iain McSporran told the court uninsured Canning was driving a Ford Mondeo he had bought a week before.

He had purchased temporary insurance which expired on 28 July, 2017.

Mr McSporran said: "At approximately 5.50pm the accused was involved in a head-on collision with the Vauxhall Corsa driven by Ms Fleming.

"The driver in front of Mr Canning observed his Ford Mondeo drive alongside and begin to overtake on the approach to a blind bend.

"Mr Canning, by his plea accepts he carried out the overtaking when it was unsafe to do so and when he was unable to see oncoming traffic."

Canning lost control of the car and it went onto the wrong side of the road and collided with Mrs Fleming's car.

It was forced backwards into trees by the impact.

No reaction time

Ms Fleming was found dead in her car after suffering head and neck injuries.

Canning's vehicle came to rest on its roof. A 16-year-old boy who was in his car sustained a broken ankle and collarbone.

Mr McSporran added: "The evidence of eyewitnesses, coupled with the police collision investigation, make it clear that Lisa Fleming would have had no time to react or avoid the collision."

The court heard that Canning had an endorsement for crossing solid white line centre markings for which he was fined £200 and given three penalty points.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancey said: "Mr Canning does have a sound understanding of the impact and consequences of his actions.

"He does not seek to minimise his responsibility, indeed in my dealings with him, Mr Canning has been anxious to take responsibility for his actions."