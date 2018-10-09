Image copyright Met Office Image caption A yellow warning was in force until midnight on Tuesday

A landslide has closed the A83 in Argyll as heavy rain sweeps across parts of Scotland.

Traffic Scotland said the road was blocked in both directions at Rest and Be Thankful and a diversion was in place.

A Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for heavy rain is in force across much of western Scotland until midnight.

The M8 westbound near junction 27 was blocked for a time by a four car accident on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland said there were no serious injuries and the motorway re-opened about an hour later.

Flood warnings

Drivers were being warned to take care, as many routes were affected by surface water.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued four flood warnings - for Strathglass, Moy Bridge, Invermoriston and Strath Oykel - and nine flood alerts.

Sepa said Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and North Ayrshire were likely to be badly affected.

Image copyright kevin mcglynn Image caption Heavy overnight rain caused problems for buses and lorries at a car park in Oban

CalMac said that some ferry sailings were cancelled and others were liable to disruption.

Forecasters say the expected rainfall levels are similar to those experienced during Storm Desmond in 2015.

Some parts of the north west Highland are likely to receive about 200mm of rain by the end of the day.

The A83 at Rest and Be Thankful has been particularly prone to landslides, and work has been carried out in recent years to reduce the risk to drivers.

Donald Clark, who runs the George Hotel in Inverary and sits on the A83 task force, said any road closure had a major impact the community and local businesses.

He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "There are five troublesome gulleys in that particular stretch. I think they've pretty well completed three of them, and there's another couple in the next stage to do.

"But this might be in a brand new place, so that's added problems for Bear Scotland and Transport Scotland."