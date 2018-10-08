Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on the A818 at Daligan

A woman has died and two people are in a serious condition in hospital following a crash in Argyll and Bute.

A Vauxhall Meriva collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan on the A818 at Daligan, east of Helensburgh at about 09:10 on Monday.

The 45-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Meriva died at the scene.

The 71-year-old Volkswagen driver and his 70-year-old female passenger are in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The road was closed until 14:20.

Sgt Paul MacPherson is appealing for witnesses to the incident.

He said: "Although a number of people stopped to assist at the time, I am still keen to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed the crash or indeed who saw the cars on the road prior to it happening."

The deceased will not be named until relatives have been informed.