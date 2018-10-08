Woman, 85, dies after being hit by car in Linwood
- 8 October 2018
An 85-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Renfrewshire.
Elizabeth Dunnion suffered a serious head injury when she was struck by a black Mazda 3 on Bridge of Weir Road in Linwood at about 17:10 on Saturday.
She was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but died on Sunday. The 27-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.
Police Scotland said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.