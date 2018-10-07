Body found in search for missing Cumnock teenager
7 October 2018
Police searching for a missing teenager in Ayrshire have found a body.
Murray Harkness, 18, was last seen leaving The Box bar in Cumnock on Friday night.
His family and friends had posted appeals on social media on Saturday in a bid to trace him.
Police confirmed that a body was found in a wooded area of the town at about 10:45 on Sunday. They said a post mortem would be held but the death was not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.