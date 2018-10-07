Image copyright Google Image caption Murray Harkness was last seen leaving The Box on Friday night

Police searching for a missing teenager in Ayrshire have found a body.

Murray Harkness, 18, was last seen leaving The Box bar in Cumnock on Friday night.

His family and friends had posted appeals on social media on Saturday in a bid to trace him.

Police confirmed that a body was found in a wooded area of the town at about 10:45 on Sunday. They said a post mortem would be held but the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.