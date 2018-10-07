Image copyright Finding Your Feet Image caption Corinne Hutton (on the right) was accompanied by 11 supporters from the Finding Your Feet amputee charity

A woman who has no hands or feet is believed to be the first female quadruple amputee to reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Corinne Hutton, from Renfrewshire, lost her limbs after suffering from acute pneumonia and septicaemia.

She reached the peak of Africa's highest mountain on Saturday, accompanied by 11 supporters from the Finding Your Feet amputee charity.

Ms Hutton set up the charity after her illness five years ago.

In a statement on the charity's Facebook page, they said "each and every one of us is on top of the world with them".

It added: "We went to sleep with nothing from the mountain other than growing concern.

"They battled through breathlessness in darkness and the freezing cold.

"We believe Corinne is the first female quadruple amputee to summit Kilimanjaro... what a feat with no hands or feet."

Ms Hutton, who lives in Lochwinnoch, had previously become the first female quadruple amputee to climb Ben Nevis.

In 2017, she had almost a whole lung removed following an infection

She trained for the Kilimanjaro trek in an environmental chamber at the University of the West of Scotland, which replicates environmental extremes.