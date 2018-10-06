Body recovered from River Clyde believed to be missing man
- 6 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Clyde in Glasgow.
Police said formal identification had still to take place but that the body is believed to be missing 24-year-old Justin Conroy.
He was last seen at about 02:30 near Broomielaw on Sunday 23 September.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained.