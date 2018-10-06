Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Justin Conroy was last seen near Broomielaw in Glasgow

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Police said formal identification had still to take place but that the body is believed to be missing 24-year-old Justin Conroy.

He was last seen at about 02:30 near Broomielaw on Sunday 23 September.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained.