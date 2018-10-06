Three arrests after 'stabbing' outside pub in Glasgow
- 6 October 2018
Three men have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an incident outside a pub in Glasgow.
Police were called to the Old Toll Bar on Paisley Road West at about 00:20.
A 43-year-old man, who is understood to have stab wounds, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. His condition was described as serious.
A police spokeswoman said: "Three men, aged 19, 22 and 24, have all been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing."