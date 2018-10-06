Image caption Police were called to the Old Toll Bar on Paisley Road West in the early hours of Saturday morning

Three men have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in an incident outside a pub in Glasgow.

Police were called to the Old Toll Bar on Paisley Road West at about 00:20.

A 43-year-old man, who is understood to have stab wounds, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. His condition was described as serious.

A police spokeswoman said: "Three men, aged 19, 22 and 24, have all been arrested in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing."