Man reported over second death in Oban block of flats
Police in Oban have reported a 32-year-old man to the procurator fiscal in connection with the death of a second man at the same block of flats.
The body of 75-year-old John White was discovered in Columba Court at about 20:00 on Monday.
Detectives confirmed they were treating the death as suspicious.
Oskars Rancevs, 32, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff court on Tuesday in connection with the death of 73-year-old Martyn Smith.
Mr Smith was taken to hospital after an incident in Columba Court at about 09:40 on Monday, but later died.
Mr Rancevs made no plea and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.