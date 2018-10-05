Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martyn Smith and John White died on Monday 1 September

Police in Oban have reported a 32-year-old man to the procurator fiscal in connection with the death of a second man at the same block of flats.

The body of 75-year-old John White was discovered in Columba Court at about 20:00 on Monday.

Detectives confirmed they were treating the death as suspicious.

Oskars Rancevs, 32, appeared at Dumbarton Sheriff court on Tuesday in connection with the death of 73-year-old Martyn Smith.

Mr Smith was taken to hospital after an incident in Columba Court at about 09:40 on Monday, but later died.

Mr Rancevs made no plea and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.