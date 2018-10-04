Image copyright Google

The death of a 25-year-old man who was found seriously injured on a street in North Lanarkshire is being treated as suspicious by police.

Officers were called to the scene on Bellvue Crescent, Bellshill, at about 04:40 on Wednesday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Monklands District General Hospital, but died a short time later.

Police Scotland said a post-mortem examination would be carried out later to establish the cause of death.

Det Insp Susan Balfour, from the Major Investigation Team, said: "We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this death and officers have been carrying out inquires in the local area including viewing CCTV footage and speaking to members of the public.

"At this time I would urge anyone who was out in the area of Bellvue Crescent between 3am and 5am on Wednesday morning and who saw anyone, or any vehicles, to come forward as a matter of urgency."