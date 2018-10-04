Image copyright Police Scotland

Police Scotland have released images of a man they want to trace in connection with a serious assault in Rutherglen.

A 33-year-old man was attacked by another man as he was crossing Castlemilk Road, near Kingsbridge Drive, at about 14:20 on 14 January.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and treated for serious facial injuries.

The man police want to speak to is described as being aged 30-40, 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a dark jacket and jogging bottoms and speaks with a local accent.

PC Alan Smith, at Rutherglen police office, said: "We are appealing for the man in the image to come forward, or anyone who knows of him to get in contact. We believe he may be able to assist us in this inquiry.

"Crimes like this will not be tolerated and officers have been checking CCTV as well as making door-to-door inquiries to trace the person responsible."