Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alan Jeffrey was due to return to Scotland with his girlfriend but decided to stay behind

Police in Scotland are working with Spanish officers and Europol in a bid to find a Lanarkshire man who has been missing in Tenerife for four months.

Alan Jeffrey, 25, was last seen on the holiday island by his girlfriend on 10 June.

He was due to return home to Wishaw with her that day but said he was going to stay on with some friends.

Mr Jeffrey has not been in touch with his family since then and officers fear he may have come to harm.

Mr Jeffrey is white, about 5ft 10in tall, with a stocky build and short, receding brown hair.

Lack of information

Insp Keith Campbell, of Police Scotland, said: "A number of officers have been working on this inquiry for some time, however it has been challenging as we haven't received much information so far. This is why we are now appealing to the public for their help.

"Given the passage of time, and with some of the information we have received, we cannot rule out that some harm may have come to Alan.

"He may have decided himself not to return home, however it is very unusual for him not to be in touch with his family for such a long period of time."

When last seen, police said Mr Jeffrey had indicated he was planning to travel to Marbella in Spain with some friends.

Insp Campbell added: "We remain focused on tracing him safe and well.

"If Alan himself is reading this appeal, please get in touch with your family as they are very concerned."