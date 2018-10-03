A woman has been hit by a van at the Oban ferry terminal
- 3 October 2018
A woman has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a van at the ferry terminal in Oban.
The crash happened at 07:25 at the Railway Pier, and the extent of her injuries is not yet known.
Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has told the BBC that services have not been affected by the incident, as they changed the berth they were using.
Local police say investigation work may cause delays for those who are trying to board ferries.
Please by aware that Officers are currently dealing with a serious RTC at the Railway Pier in Oban. As a result there are currently some vehicle restrictions at the Pier so please allow extra time to board Ferries at Oban. #CalMac@CalMac_Updates @BBCTravelScot @trafficscotland— ObanPolice (@ObanPol) October 3, 2018
