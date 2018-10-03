Image copyright Geograph/Rob Newman Image caption A woman's been knocked down at the Railway Pier in Oban

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a van at the ferry terminal in Oban.

The crash happened at 07:25 at the Railway Pier, and the extent of her injuries is not yet known.

Ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne has told the BBC that services have not been affected by the incident, as they changed the berth they were using.

Local police say investigation work may cause delays for those who are trying to board ferries.