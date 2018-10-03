Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scenes from World War Z were filmed in Glasgow

Part of a major Hollywood movie is to be filmed in Glasgow later this month.

Several streets will be closed between 24 and 28 October, including George Square and St Vincent Street.

Glasgow City Council is not confirming what the movie is, but it is thought to be a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Productions like this have helped to contribute around £300m to the city's economy since the Glasgow Film Office was set up in 1997.

The Universal Pictures production will consist of a secondary film unit of 200 crew.

Economic boost

Councillor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "It is great to see another major film production coming to Glasgow, another example of the confidence the industry has in the city's ability to host shoots of this size.

"The council's Glasgow Film Office has been working closely with the production to identify locations and making sure the shoot goes smoothly as possible, while minimising the impact on the daily life of the city.

"Major productions such as this bring a great boost to the local economy. Glasgow loves cinema, and it is good to know that we will see the streets of the city shown all over the world when this film is released."

Glasgow has been used in a number of recent films, including World War Z, Outlaw King, and The Wife.

Fast and Furious 6 was filmed in the city in 2012.