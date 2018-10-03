Pensioner who died after 'altercation' in Oban is named
- 3 October 2018
A 73-year-old man who died after police were called to reports of an "altercation" in Oban has been named.
He was Martyn Smith, who lived in the Argyll and Bute town.
Mr Smyth was taken to hospital from the scene in Columba Court at about 09:40 on Monday, but later died.
A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with Mr Smyth's death and is expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.