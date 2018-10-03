Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire appliance crashes at busy Glasgow junction

  • 3 October 2018
Crash scene

A fire appliance has been involved in a collision at a busy junction in Glasgow.

The crash took place at about 08:00, at the junction of Govan Road and Golspie Street.

A white car has been badly damaged in the collision and the fire service vehicle has come to rest against barriers at a pedestrian crossing.

There are no reports of any injuries in the incident.

Related Topics