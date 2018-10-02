Image caption William Steele, 49, and Jordan Steele, 23, deny trying to kill Darren Sinclair on 9 February

Two men have appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man in Drumchapel.

William Steele, 49, and Jordan Steele, 23, allegedly carried out a murder bid on Darren Sinclair on 9 February.

Both men deny striking him with a car and knocking him to the ground at Portree Place.

They are also accused of striking him on the head and body with a machete and a pole to his severe injury and permanent impairment.

It is claimed the pair, from Glasgow, were acting with others at the time of the alleged offence.

William Steele faces a second charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by allegedly setting a car on fire with the intention of destroying evidence.

Both men made no plea when they appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

William Steele was granted bail while Jordan was remanded in custody and will appear again for a full committal hearing.