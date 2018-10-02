Man raped woman with learning difficulties

Image caption Steel will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, exactly a year on from the attack

A man who pretended to be a Good Samaritan to a woman with learning difficulties later raped her.

Unemployed Jonathan Steel, 51, helped to decorate the vulnerable woman's flat in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

But the High Court in Glasgow heard he returned to her home on the evening of 30 October last year and raped her.

Steel admitted raping the 28-year-old woman and will be sentenced later this month.

'Vulnerable'

Prosecutor Liam Ewing said: "The complainer is vulnerable and has learning difficulties. She knew the accused as John.

"He helped her to decorate her flat in Rutherglen."

The court heard the accused turned up at her flat and walked in when she answered the door.

The woman, who was in pyjamas, walked to her bedroom and Steel followed her there.

Mr Ewing said the woman felt scared but did not say anything when he touched her inappropriately as she was too frightened.

Steel than undressed himself and raped the terrified woman while she repeatedly told him to stop.

'I'm so frightened'

After he left, the victim sent a text to her support worker which read: "I'm so frightened. Don't want to stay in this flat anymore."

When the support worker telephoned the woman she revealed that Steel had raped her and the police were called.

Defence counsel Geoff Forbes said: "Mr Steel has asked me to apologise for his disgraceful conducts towards this woman."

Judge Lord Clark deferred sentence on Steel until October 30 and placed him on the sex offenders' register.

He also ordered Steel to be remanded in custody.