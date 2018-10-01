Image copyright Google Image caption A body was reported under a footbridge on the southbound M74

Police have asked for help to find the identity of a man found dead on a Lanarkshire motorway.

A number of calls were made to police at about 23:00 on Sunday, reporting a body on the southbound carriageway of the M74.

It was located under a footbridge, near a matrix sign, around 1.5 miles south of Junction 7, Larkhall.

The man is believed to be white, between 25 and 35 years old with a tattoo of "Dylan" on his arm.

Officers attended and inquiries were carried out at the scene.

'Dylan' tattoo

Sgt John Tait said: "Despite a number of inquiries carried out since this incident was reported to us, we have been unable to identify the man who has died.

"He is described as white and between 25-35 years of age and of slim build with brown hair.

"He has a tattoo on his right forearm of 'Dylan' in italic letters and was wearing a red top, grey hooded top and red Nike trainers."

A post mortem examination will take place but police do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

Police asked anyone with information on who the man might be to come forward.

They would also like to speak to anyone who was driving on that stretch of motorway before 23:00 on Sunday who may have seen anyone on the carriageway or near the footbridge.

Dash-cam footage would also help with inquiries.