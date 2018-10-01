Image copyright Google Image caption The car crashed on Edinburgh Road, near its junction with Swinton Road

Three people are in hospital after a crash in the east end of Glasgow involving a car that had earlier been pursued by police.

The Vauxhall Meriva crashed on Edinburgh Road, near its junction with Swinton Road, at about 01:30.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, made off after the smash but was traced a short time later.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious condition.

A 20-year-old passenger was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

A 27-year-old passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Her condition is described as as stable.

The driver was arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

Police Scotland said the vehicle had been pursued for a short distance before the crash, but it was stood down before it happened.

The force has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.