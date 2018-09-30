M8 motorway closed by police incident
- 30 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M8 motorway in Glasgow has been completely closed by a police incident.
The main route was shut in both directions between junction 15 Townhead and junction 16 at about 07:30, prompting long queues of traffic.
It comes as many of the city centre's roads were closed for the Great Scottish Run, which is due to feature up to 30,000 participants.
Drivers are being urged by Police Scotland to find alternative routes into the city.
M8 through Glasgow CLOSED in both directions at Junction 15 and 16 due to a police incident. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/j6jMUq6JGN— Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) September 30, 2018
End of Twitter post by @polscotcontrol