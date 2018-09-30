M8 motorway closed by police incident

Image copyright Google

The M8 motorway in Glasgow has been completely closed by a police incident.

The main route was shut in both directions between junction 15 Townhead and junction 16 at about 07:30, prompting long queues of traffic.

It comes as many of the city centre's roads were closed for the Great Scottish Run, which is due to feature up to 30,000 participants.

Drivers are being urged by Police Scotland to find alternative routes into the city.