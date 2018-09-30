Image copyright Great Scottish Run Image caption Thousands of runners are expected to set off from George Square in Glasgow city centre

More than 30,000 people are expected to take part in this weekend's Great Scottish Run events in Glasgow.

The 10k and the elite wheelchair race both get under way before 10:00 BST, the half marathon begins at 11:30.

Several thousand runners have already taken part in "Super Saturday" junior and family events.

Drivers in the city are being warned to make alternative plans ahead of road closures and diversions connected with the event.

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes will start this year's 10k from George Square, with coverage on BBC2 Scotland from 11:00.

World-class athletes will be taking part alongside thousands more amateur runners who are raising money for charity.

Chris Thompson is back to defend his 2017 victory in the half marathon and Mike Shelley, who won the first of his two Commonwealth gold medals at Glasgow 2014, will be also be running.

In the women's half marathon Rose Chelimo, 2017 World Athletics Championship marathon gold medalist, will line up alongside Olympic bronze medallist Mare Dibaba.

The races will finish at Glasgow Green.

Among those taking part in the Family Mile on Saturday were the Rich family, whose two young daughters Nicole and Jessica have Batten disease, an incurable and terminal genetic condition.

There was a loud cheer from onlookers as six-year-old Nicole crossed the finish line.

Kieran Allen, a 10-year-old who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, also completed his challenge alongside his family.

The brother of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison is taking part in the Sunday races to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Grant Hutchison hopes to help highlight the problems of depression and anxiety which his brother suffered from before taking his own life earlier this year, aged 36.