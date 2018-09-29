A police officer was allegedly assaulted during a disturbance in South Lanarkshire.

Officers were called to an incident in Camnethan Street in Stonehouse, Larkhall, at about 06:40am on Saturday.

Four people were detained and later charged with offences ranging from breach of the peace to assaulting a police officer.

A 23-year-old man and woman, 21, are due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Another man and a woman, both 18, have been charged and released. They will appear in court at a later date.

A 48-year-old woman was issued with a fixed penalty notice and released.