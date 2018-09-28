Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard John McKinlay will only be freed when it is considered he no longer poses a threat to the public

A convicted rapist who has continued his campaign of violence in the Scottish prison system has been given an indeterminate jail sentence.

John McKinlay, 28, from Lanark, will only be freed when it is considered he no longer poses a threat to the public.

McKinlay, who was jailed for six years in 2013 after raping two women, attacked an inmate at Saughton Prison.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he threw hot liquid from a kettle over prisoner Paul Murray.

He suffered eye injuries in the attack and later underwent surgery for a membrane graft.

McKinlay admitted attacking Murray to his severe injury and impairment on 26 July, 2016 when he appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court last year.

But Sheriff Norman McFadyen sent the case to the High Court because of its greater powers of sentencing.

A judge, who earlier criticised the Crown decision to raise the prosecution at sheriff court level, imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on McKinlay.

'Cruel and calculated'

Lord Uist said he was satisfied that he constituted a high risk to the safety of the public at large and told him: "That order constitutes a sentence of imprisonment for an indefinite period."

The judge ruled McKinlay must serve two years and three months under the OLR before he can become eligible to apply for parole.

Lord Uist described the attack as a "cruel and calculated" offence.

Murray was alone in his cell when he heard his name being spoken and turned to see a figure throw something towards his face.

He closed his eyes but felt hot liquid hit them and his forehead and yelled out in pain before prison officers came to his aid.

McKinlay was caught on CCTV leaving his own cell in the jail and walking along a corridor carrying a kettle before entering the victim's cell.

When officers approached him after the attack he admitted assaulting Murray.

The victim was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for burns.

McKinlay previously slashed another prisoner in Perth jail in 2015 with a makeshift bladed weapon, leaving him scarred for life.

Lord Uist pointed out that McKinlay's criminal record consisted of 12 court appearances and included 11 assault convictions.

The judge previously described the Crown's decision to bring the latest prosecution at sheriff court level as "indefensible".