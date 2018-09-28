Image copyright Facebook/ BBC Image caption Jeanna Maher was found dead in her house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 51-year-old woman in Glasgow.

The body of Jeanna Maher was discovered at about 18:45 on Wednesday in a house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel.

The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.