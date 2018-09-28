Man charged after woman found dead in Drumchapel house
- 28 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 51-year-old woman in Glasgow.
The body of Jeanna Maher was discovered at about 18:45 on Wednesday in a house in Dewar Drive, Drumchapel.
The man who has been charged is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Police said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.