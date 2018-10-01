Image copyright Helen Pugh Image caption Children's author AH Proctor will visit 50 public libraries and donate hundreds of books during National Libraries Week

Children's author AH Proctor has said Scotland's public libraries are vital for wellbeing as figures showed there had been 45 closed in two years.

The writer of the Thumble Tumble series was speaking ahead of National Libraries Week, starting on 8 October.

Ms Proctor's books chart the adventures of a witch on the Isle of Arran.

According to figures from the Scottish Library and Information Council, 30 libraries closed in Scotland last year, up from 15 the year before.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ms Proctor said: "Libraries are absolutely vital to the mental health and wellbeing of all communities around Scotland.

"There really is nowhere else like them offering the peace, tranquillity and the ability for absolutely everyone to be transported to magical worlds through the power of books.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of so many closures in recent years and want to do all within Thumble Tumble's power to reverse this trend."